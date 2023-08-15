NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

These issues are of public concern, the top legislator said, noting that the hearing session, the fourth of its kind held by the 15th NA Standing Committee, is expected to help better the lawmaking and supervision work.For the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, deputies will raise questions relating to solutions to remove obstacles to agricultural product exports and the “yellow card” warning imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood, along with food security and rice exports.NA Chairman Hue stressed that the domestic farming sector remains an important economic pillar although it is facing a host of new challenges. Therefore, the session is hoped to set forth many effective solutions to help it create breakthroughs in the time ahead.The ongoing 25th session is divided into two phases, with the first from August 14-18 and the second from August 24-26./.