Health Patient in HCM City tested negative for novel coronavirus A US citizen under treatment against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in HCM City was tested negative for the virus, said Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Director of the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on February 17.

Health Baby with COVID-19 shows health improvement: official Health of the three-month-old baby contracting the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is improving, a health official has said.

Society COVID-19: 30 medical equipment manufacturers fined As many as 30 medical equipment manufacturers were fined nearly 65 million VND (2,800 USD) for violations in trading medical supplies serving the fight against the novel coronoavirus disease (COVID-19) on February 15.

Health Provincial hospitals expected to run tests for coronavirus soon Tests for the novel coronavirus (nCoV) could be run at provincial hospitals in the near future, said Professor Dang Duc Anh, director of the National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).