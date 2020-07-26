Two more found positive for coronavirus, taking total count to 420
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Two more people, one from Quang Ngai and another from Da Nang, were found infected with the novel coronavirus on July 26 afternoon, raising the nation's total COVID-19 infections to 420, the Ministry of Health announced.
A 17-year-old boy, who resides in Quang Phu ward, Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai (about 145km south of Da Nang), was confirmed as Patient 419.
He visited the Da Nang Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital on July 14 and boarded a coach with some patients from Hospital C Da Nang three days later to return to his hometown.
He started to have fever, cough and shortness of breath on July 22 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 26.
Patient 420 is a 71-year-old woman living in Hoa Cuong Nam ward, Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang.
She began to have fever and chest pain on July 12 and was admitted to Hospital C Da Nang ten days later.
They both are being quarantined and treated at public medical facilities.
Of the total cases in Vietnam, 276 cases are imported and quarantined upon their arrival.
As many as 365 patients or 87.3 percent have been given the all-clear of the COVID-19 which causes the pandemic, while the rest are being treated at medical establishments across the country, with eight tested negative for the virus once or twice. No deaths have been recorded so far.
There are currently 11,187 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 220 at hospitals, 10,193 at other facilities, and 774 at home./.