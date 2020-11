Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on November 29, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,343.The new patients, both Vietnam ese, entered Vietnam from Japan on Flight VN5301 on November 14 and Flight VJ7837 on November 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.They have been quarantined upon their arrival at Can Tho International Airport in Can Tho city and Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.The subcommittee for treatment reported that a total of 1,179 patients have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far, while the number of death related to the disease remained at 35.Among the patients undergoing treatment, six tested negative for the virus once, seven twice and 12 thrice. There are no COVID-19 patients in critical conditions.As many as 15,375 people who had close with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 178 in hospitals, 14,319 in state-designated establishments and 878 at their residences./.