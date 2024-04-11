Stock image of Robinson R22 helicopter (Photo: philstar.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Two Philippine Navy pilots died on April 11 after a helicopter crash near a public market south of the capital Manila, the Philippine Navy announced on the same day.



According to the navy, the Robinson R22 aircraft was on a training flight when it went down in Cavite city at around 6:00 am (22:00 GMT).



Two officer pilots on board were taken to hospital but died from their injuries, it said.



An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the crash.



It was the latest deadly training accident for the Philippine military. Two Philippine Air Force pilots were killed in January 2023 when their Marchetti SF260 turboprop plane crashed into a rice field.



In June 2021, the military temporarily grounded its entire Black Hawk fleet after an S-70i helicopter crashed during a night-time training, killing all six on board./.