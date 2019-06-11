At the seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Two resolutions were adopted and two draft laws were tabled for discussion on June 11, the 17th working day of the 14th National Assembly’s 7th session.In the morning, lawmakers gave opinions on the draft law on the military reserve force, with most opinions focusing on the wording of the bill, banned activities, cases when the reserve force can be mobilized, among other issues.Following the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty asked the drafting board to consider the opinions and refine the bill. The bill will be sent to NA deputies for further consideration before being submitted to the NA for approval at the 8th session.The NA spent the remaining of the morning to debate a proposal on the appointment of judges at the Supreme People’s Court.In the afternoon, the NA adopted a resolution approving the 2017 State budget balance with 443 approval votes out of a total 448.Later, a resolution on the legislature’s law building programme in 2020 and adjustments to the law building programme for 2019 was put out for voting and approved by 448 out of 451 votes.The lawmakers continued the afternoon session with a discussion of the draft law on library.-VNA