A map from the Phivolcs shows where the earthquake struck. (Photo: Courtesy of Phivolcs)

Hanoi (VNA) – A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early morning of January 9 off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert, and there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

The seismic event, with a depth of 70 km, occurred about 100 km away from the south of Mindanao island.

Due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where seismic and volcanic activity is rampant spanning from Japan through Southeast Asia and into the Pacific basin, earthquakes are nearly a daily occurrence in the Philippines, with most being minor tremors but also some strong ones causing significant damage.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Indonesia's Kepulauan Talaud the same day, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was at a depth of 91 km./.