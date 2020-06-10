Society Hanoi plans to open 30 new subsidised bus routes this year The Hanoi Finance Department has been asked to work with agencies to review the list of new subsidised bus routes the city’s Transport Department has proposed opening this year.

Society UNICEF in Vietnam presents daily supplies to Ninh Thuan The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Vietnam presented daily supplies to residents in the south central province of Ninh Thuan on June 9, in a bid to assist them in COVID-19 prevention and control.

Society Seven Nigerians arrested for online scam Police in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have arrested 11 suspects, including four Vietnamese and seven Nigerians for cheating and illegally appropriating property, worth over 120 billion VND (5.17 million USD), from Vietnamese citizens online.

Society Unemployment rate in urban areas almost doubles that in countryside The unemployment rate among those aged 15 and above in Vietnam stood at 2.05 percent last year and the figure in urban areas is almost double that of rural areas, the 2019 population and housing census reveals.