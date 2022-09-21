Environment Hanoi needs 21 trillion VND to fully convert to electric buses Hanoi will need about 21 trillion VND (887.27 million USD at current exchange rate) in the coming years to replace all petrol- and diesel-powered public buses with electric alternatives, according to Vietnamnet e-newspaper.

Environment First nature film festival in Vietnam to take place this month The Spanish Embassy on September 20 hosted an event to introduce the first environmental film festival featuring international and local films and conversations on sustainability and harmony with nature in Vietnam, which is scheduled to run from September 23 to October 7.

Environment Can Tho joins WWF’s global campaign for green growth A seminar took place in Can Tho on September 19 to launch the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)’s ‘We Love Cities’ campaign in the Mekong Delta city for a greener future.

Environment Soc Trang province takes measures to cope with natural disasters The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has taken a number of measures to cope with natural disasters and climate change.