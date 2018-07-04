Players of the Vietnam's U19 team celebrate their goal (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U19 football team beat the Philippines’ U19 squad 5-0 in the second match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U19 Youth Championship in Indonesia on July 3.

After a goalless penalty kick of the Philippines in the 20th minute, Le Van Nam opened the score for U19 Vietnam in the 28th minute with an exact header.

In the second half, U19 Vietnam played more passionately as Nam scored again after receiving a pass from his teammate.

Minh Binh made a goal nine minutes later, raising the score to 3-0.

Twelve minutes later, the team’s captain Hong Son contributed another goal for Vietnam, bringing the score to 4-0.

In the 85th minutes, when the Philippines showed sign of exhaustion, the Vietnamese squad retained their stability and Duy Kien finished the match with the last goal, sealing a 5-0 victory for the Vietnamese team.

With this victory, U19 Vietnam headed to the top of group A.

Earlier, the team struggled to draw with their rival, defending champion U19 Thailand, in its first match which took placed on July 1.

The squad will meet U19 Laos in the next match at 3:30pm on July 5. U19 Vietnam is scheduled to face U19 Indonesia on July 7 and U19 Singapore on July 9.-VNA