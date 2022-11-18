Uganda President to pay official visit to Vietnam
The President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 23-25.
Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (Photo: AP/VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – The President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 23-25.
The visit is made at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Foreign Ministry announced on November 18./.
The visit is made at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Foreign Ministry announced on November 18./.