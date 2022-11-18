Politics President attends dialogue between APEC leaders, ABAC President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked committees and working groups of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) to enhance dialogues, actively realise the long-term vision for trade and investment in Asia-Pacific, and strengthen multilateral trade system.

Politics Official: Vietnam’s attendance at AIPA-43 to show support for Cambodia Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha has said the attendance of the Vietnamese delegation, led by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, at the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, will be a voice of support for Cambodia in its role as AIPA Chair.

Politics Party chief orders more drastic actions against corruption Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has ordered Party commitees, organisations and competent agencies to continue with more drastic, rapid actions and stronger determination to fight corruption and negative phenomena.

Politics NA Chairman receives new Ambassador of Australia National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Australia, Andrew Goledzinowski, in Hanoi on November 18.