Business Big banks hike deposit interest rates Large banks are starting to join the deposit interest rate hike race along with small- and medium-sized banks due to rising capital demand pressure after a long time staying out of the game.

Business Vietnam to benefit from large corporations’ capital relocations Capital reallocation plans announced by multinational corporations will offer opportunities for Vietnam to attract foreign direct investment, experts said.

Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Recommendations put forward to boost Thailand-HCM City trade, investment A number of recommendations to boost trade and investment between Thailand and Ho Chi Minh City wer put forward at a forum held in the southern city on July 8.