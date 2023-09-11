Business Vietnam remains stable destination for investors: Swiss fund From Bellecapital’s perspective, Vietnam is seen as a destination that offers stability for investors, said Xinyue Hou, manager of the portfolio in Asia of the Swiss investment fund.

Business Vietnam, Switzerland look to expand trade, investment cooperation As many as 150 economic experts, and representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities, financial investment funds and businesses of Switzerland and Vietnam gathered together at a seminar on Vietnam - Switzerland cooperation in trade, investment and technology in Zurich on September 8.