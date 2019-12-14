Politics 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Laos The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Agency in Laos held a ceremony in Vientiane on December 13 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Vietnam wants to sustain ASEAN resilience to global challenges Vietnam attaches much importance to its role as the ASEAN Chair 2020, and wishes to build a strong ASEAN Community which is resilient to regional and global challenges, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

Politics Vietnam always remembers Belarus’s support during war time Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 13 that Vietnam always treasures and is grateful for the great support rendered by Belarus during the country’s struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets with leaders of Communist Party of Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Belarus Sokol A.N and other leaders of the party on in Minsk on December 13 as part of her official visit to the country.