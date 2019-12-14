Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association convenes eighth congress
The eighth congress of the Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association was held in Kiev on December 12.
Delegates at the congress (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the association Shlapak Alexandr Vitalievich said the association will carry out practical activities in 2020 to promote Vietnamese land and people in Ukraine, as well as serve as a bridge to connect bilateral relations in economy, trade and culture.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova Nguyen Anh Tuan said the embassy will always support and accompany the association in implementing people-to-people diplomacy activities to increase mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
The congress discussed and adopted a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association and the Vietnam-Ukraine Friendship Association for 2020-2024, and a cooperation plan between the two sides in 2020.
It also elected a new executive committee with 10 members. Shlapak Alexandr Vitalievich, vice chairman of Ukraine’s business association, former Minister of Finance, was re-elected as chairman of the association./.