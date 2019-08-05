Participants at the 10th founding anniversary of Lang Sen urban area (Source: VNA)



- A training course has been organised in Odessa, Ukraine, to provide Vietnamese expatriates in the country, especially students and young people, with knowledge related to Vietnam’s foreign affairs and international integration.During the course, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan also updated participants on the current East Sea situation.The course aimed to promote responsibility of overseas Vietnamese (OVs), thus contributing to the homeland’s development, as well as to strengthening the Vietnam-Ukraine relations.The ambassador and his entourage participated in the inauguration ceremony of Vietnam’s House in Odessa and a programme to introduce Vietnamese foods, culture and products in the city.During their stay in Odessa from August 2-3, the embassy’s representatives also attended the 10th founding anniversary of Lang Sen urban area, during which Ambassador Tuan hailed the executive board of the Vietnamese Association in Odessa, the management board of Lang Sen and outstanding individuals for their great contributions to building the Vietnamese community in the city.The Lang Sen urban area has contributed to promoting culture and images of the land and people of Vietnam to Ukrainian and European friends, he said.The diplomat affirmed that the embassy will always support OVs who are living, studying and working in Ukraine.-VNA