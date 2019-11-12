UK’s Aberdeen city seeks cooperation opportunities in Ninh Thuan
A delegation of the UK’s Aberdeen city visited the south central province of Ninh Thuan on November 11-12 to seek cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and tourism.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Hau (right) and Councillor of the Aberdeen City Council John Reynolds (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A delegation of the UK’s Aberdeen city visited the south central province of Ninh Thuan on November 11-12 to seek cooperation opportunities in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and tourism.
At a reception for the Aberdeen delegation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Hau highlighted Ninh Thuan’s potential and strength in investment attraction.
The Government has selected the province to build a national renewable energy centre, he said, adding that many mechanisms and incentives have been rolled out to lure more investments in the locality.
The provincial People’s Committee has, to date, approved in principle 13 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 632.03 MW and total investment amounting to 25.85 trillion VND (1.11 billion USD).
Of them, three projects with an accumulative capacity of 117 MW were put into operation, and the construction of three others is going on.
Hau told his guests that the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have decided to add solar power projects in Ninh Thuan to the National Power Development Plan.
The provincial People’s Committee has also given green light 31 solar power projects whose capacity reach 1,817 MW and investment capital 49.97 billion VND.
The committee welcomes British groups and businesses to invest in the province, and will facilitate investment procedures in line with Vietnamese law, he said.
John Reynolds, Councillor of the Aberdeen City Council, who led the delegation, said Aberdeen has strength in high and new-generation technologies, e-design, agriculture and high-tech fishery.
With similarities, Aberdeen and Ninh Thuan can set up cooperation, he said, pledging to work as a bridge to bring many Aberdeen businesses to Ninh Thuan, thus contributing to friendship and collaboration between the two localities.
On this occasion, the Aberdeen delegation visited some tourist sites and renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan./.