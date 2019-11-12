Politics Vietnam, Japan step up defence ties Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on November 11 received a delegation of the Japanese Ministry of Defence now in Vietnam for the 11th defence exchange between the two countries.

Politics Resolution on socio-economic development plan for 2020 adopted Legislators adopted a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2020 on November 11 – the 16th working day of the 14th National Assembly’s eighth sitting.

Politics Members of “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation get prison sentences The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on November 11 handed down imprisonment sentences ranging from three to 12 years to members of the “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation.

Politics Prime Minister hosts new Lao ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 11 hosted a reception for newly-accredited ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang.