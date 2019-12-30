UN expects Vietnam to be active non-permanent member of Security Council
Vietnam will be an active non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, said UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam has sent forces to take part in peacekeeping activities, including in hot spots like South Sudan, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix said, adding that the UN highly appreciates these efforts. (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam will be an active non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, said UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam has been actively supporting the UN over the past 42 years, especially in peacekeeping activities, he said.
The UN has received strong support and encouragement from Vietnam in carrying out its activities to maintain peace and security, he added.
Vietnam has actively participated in initiatives related to peacekeeping to enhance the influence of these efforts, he said.
The Southeast Asian country has also sent forces to take part in peacekeeping activities, including in hot spots like South Sudan, he said, adding that the UN highly appreciates these efforts.
The role of Vietnam as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council will be significant for the country to make direct contributions to the issuance of decisions and resolutions of the council, he said.
He noted that the biggest challenge is that most peacekeeping activities take place in harsh and dangerous areas. Therefore, the UN has been exerting efforts to ensure safety for its peacekeepers and officials.
Vietnam and other non-permanent members have signed up to support the UN’s peacekeeping activities, and they are expected to help the UN find a common voice in the field, he added./.