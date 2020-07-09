World Cambodia, RoK agree to launch FTA talks Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on July 9 to launch official negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), paving the way for the RoK, Asia's No. 4 economy, to make further inroads into the Southeast Asian market and boost exports.

World Thai gov’t supports “Tourism Aid” to boost domestic tourism The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s chancellor, said that “Tourism Aid” will stimulate tourist spending by between 30 - 50 billion baht, to the benefit of Thailand’s economy.

World Singapore: Political parties conclude election campaigns Political parties in Singapore wrapped up their nine days of campaigning on July 8 and they are having the Cooling-off Day on July 9 before over 2.65 million voters go to cast their ballots on the next day.