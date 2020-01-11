Politics Top leader sends condolences over Ukraine plane crash Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 10 extended condolences to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, and President of Ukraine V.O. Zelensky over the recent plane crash of a passenger jet operated by the Ukraine International Airlines.

Politics Politburo takes disciplinary actions against Party officials Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting in Hanoi on January 10 on disciplinary actions against two Party officials.

Politics Former governor of RoK province honoured Former governor of Gyeongsangbuk province of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Kwan-yong on January 10 was honoured with the third-class Labour Order of Vietnam.

Politics Inspection work helps improve Party building quality Party inspection work has produced many important results since the beginning of the 12th tenure, contributing to improving the quality of Party building, building a healthy social environment for socio-economic development and strengthening trust in the Party and the State.