UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature
Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on January 9 (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.
The Vietnamese official chaired a working luncheon of the UN Security Council with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and had bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, Administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada, Foreign Minister of Timor Leste Dionisio Babo Soares, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya, and former President of Ireland Mary Robinson.
The meetings took place on the sidelines of an open debate of the UN Security Council chaired by Vietnam.
At these events, officials of the UN and countries valued Vietnam’s international stature as it is concurrently serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair in 2020.
They said the open debate organised by Vietnam was successful with the participation of many UN member states. They also highly regarded the debate’s focus on the UN Charter, which is highly topical at present and meet countries’ attention amidst complex developments in the world situation.
At the working session between the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, participants discussed the cooperation between the council and the UN Secretariat, along with some issues of common concern.
Deputy PM Minh affirmed that the maintenance of contact and close coordination between the Security Council and the Secretariat has helped the council be updated with information in a timely and comprehensive manner, thus devising effective measures to ease tensions, prevent conflicts, peacefully resolve disputes, and better contribute to the maintenance of regional and global peace and security.
At the bilateral meeting with Minh, Secretary-General Guterres applauded the Vietnam-UN cooperation, as well as the country’s development achievements and commitments to realising the Sustainable Development Goals.
He said Vietnam holds a special standing and is an important factor contributing to peace and stability in the ASEAN region. He affirmed his support for the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means and in line with international law.
Deputy PM Minh appreciated the UN’s cooperation and assistance for Vietnam’s development, underlining the wish to enhance ties in the time ahead. He asked the UN and the Secretary-General to continue paying attention to the East Sea situation to help promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, Minh thanked the UNDP for its support for Vietnam over the last 40 years, proposing it provide more counselling for the country, especially in economic restructuring, climate change response, realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and sustainable use and management of the Mekong River’s water resources.
Congratulating Vietnam on its recent attainments, Steiner said the country is a model in economic development, and the UNDP is ready to give support and policy advice during the new development stage of Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka hailed the significant outcomes Vietnam has obtained in promoting gender equality, particularly women’s economic empowerment.
She affirmed that UN Women will keep working closely with and helping Vietnam to organise important events marking the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action on gender equality, as well as others on women, peace and security.
For his part, Deputy PM Minh asked UN Women to continue support Vietnam to promote the themes on women, peace and security within the UN framework, and to boost gender equality and women’s empowerment in the coming time.
At another meeting, Foreign Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada expressed his belief that the Southeast Asian nation will successfully serve as both a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair.
The Nicaraguan and Vietnamese officials agreed to step up political dialogue in an appropriate point of time and consider the negotiation on a trade and investment framework agreement to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation.
Minh also took this occasion to convey Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong’s invitation to visit Vietnam to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Foreign Minister of Timor Leste Dionisio Babo Soares (Photo: VNA)
Talking to Deputy PM Minh, Foreign Minister of Timor Leste Dionisio Babo Soares congratulated Vietnam and highly valued its growing international role. He voiced his country’s wish to become a member of ASEAN and increase bilateral collaboration with Vietnam, noting the readiness to support activities of Vietnamese businesses, including Viettel, in Timor Leste.
Minh asked Timor Leste to soon ratify the trade agreement between the two countries so as to create a legal basis for boosting trade connections.
The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation and share their stances at regional and international forums, including the UN.
Meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy PM Minh offered heartfelt condolences to the Ukrainian Government and people, and the families of the victims in the serious plane incident in Iran on January 8.
The officials discussed measures to advance their countries’ cooperation, including organising delegation exchanges at all level, holding annual political consultations, and foster economic and trade links which are developing well.
The Ukrainian side expressed the hope to coordinate with Vietnam at multilateral forums, particularly the UN, and enhance ties with ASEAN, saying the country wishes to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.
At another event, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, who chairs of the Elders – a group of senior global leaders at the UN, spoke highly of Vietnam’s priorities at the UN Security Council such as climate change, security, and protection of women and children in conflicts. She stressed the importance of multilateralism and learned about Vietnam’s priorities during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year.
Robinson and Minh also exchanged views on global and regional matters of common concern like the Middle East issue and the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula./.