UN official visits Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations
Director of the department Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung (L) and UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on November 26 visited the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of Defence as part of his visit to Vietnam to co-chair the International Conference on Women with the UN Peacekeeping Operations.
Meeting with the guest, Director of the department Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung stated that Vietnam always appreciates the UN’s efforts and support in promoting bilateral relations with Vietnam, especially with the VDPO in joining UN peacekeeping activities.
According to the Vietnamese officer, since officially participating in UN peacekeeping activities in 2014, Vietnam has sent more than 500 officers and soldiers of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) to UN peacekeeping missions.
Regarding group deployment, since Vietnam signed the first agreement with the UN on sending Level-2 Field Hospitals to South Sudan in September 2018, Vietnam has so far dispatched four hospitals of this kind with 252 medical staff to South Sudan, Phung said.
Regarding group deployment, since Vietnam signed the first agreement with the UN on sending Level-2 Field Hospitals to South Sudan in September 2018, Vietnam has so far dispatched four hospitals of this kind with 252 medical staff to South Sudan, Phung said.
(Photo: VNA)In 2022, Vietnam and the UN inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UN on the deployment of engineering units. The country sent its first engineering unit comprising 184 officers and soldiers to the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
