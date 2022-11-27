Politics PM inspects infrastructure projects in HCM City Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 27 inspected a number of infrastructure projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the expansion of Binh Hung waste treatment plant, the construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh expressway and the upgrading of National Highway 50.

Politics NA Standing Committee to consider important issues at 17th session The 17th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on November 28 will discuss the allocation of remaining development investment capital for the three national target programmes.

Politics NA Chairman Hue to visit Australia, New Zealand National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30-December 6, announced the NA Foreign Relations Committee.

Politics NA Chairman’s trip boosts ties with Cambodia, Philippines, ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Cambodia, attendance in the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly, and official trip to the Philippines from November 19 to 25 have contributed importantly to fostering Vietnam’s cooperation with Cambodia and the Philippines, and ASEAN inter-parliamentary collaboration.