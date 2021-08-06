UN Secretary General, Malaysia welcome ASEAN's appointment of envoy to Myanmar
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed ASEAN's decision to appoint Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar.
In a statement released on August 4, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said the appointment is an important step towards the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus adopted at the ASEAN Leaders Meeting on April 24.
The United Nations looks forward to continuing its cooperation with ASEAN on a coherent response to the crisis in Myanmar, noting the complementary roles of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General, the statement said.
Malaysian Senior Minister and Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein also welcomed ASEAN's decision, stressing that the Special Envoy of the bloc will coordinate with the ASEAN Secretariat in sending humanitarian assistance to Myanmar through the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.
In addition, according to Hishamuddin, the ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar must have full access to all concerned parties in order to promote the settlement of conflicts in the country./.
