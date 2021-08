United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed ASEAN's decision to appoint Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar.In a statement released on August 4, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary General said the appointment is an important step towards the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus adopted at the ASEAN Leaders Meeting on April 24.The United Nations looks forward to continuing its cooperation with ASEAN on a coherent response to the crisis in Myanmar, noting the complementary roles of the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General, the statement said.