Health German hospital donates medical supplies to support Vietnam's COVID-19 fight St. Georg Hospital in Leipzig city of Germany's Sachsen state has decided to donate protective gears and quick test kits worth 60,000 EUR to Vietnam to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Aussie magazine names driving forces for Vietnam’s economy Fundamental factors that help the Vietnamese economy respond to current challenges, especially the impacts of COVID-19, were discussed in an article by senior journalist Cameron Cooper published on the intheblack.com business news site of Australia.

World Vietnam affirms stance on condemning use of chemical weapons Vietnam affirmed its stance on condemning the use of chemical weapons and emphasised the need to respect and fully implement the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s meeting on the implementation of Resolution 2118 (2013) on chemical weapons in Syria.

ASEAN Foreign Minister attends ASEAN-Canada Ministerial Meeting Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the ASEAN-Canada Post Ministerial Conference via a videoconference on August 5, as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.