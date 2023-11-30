Politics Bac Ninh strengthens cooperation with RoK’s Gyeongsangbuk province The People’s Committee of Bac Ninh province and the administration of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangbuk province signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on friendly cooperation at a ceremony in Bac Ninh city on November 29.

Politics Vietnam participates in diplomatic charity fair in Hungary The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has attended the annual diplomatic charity fair 2023 organised by the Diplomatic Spouses of Budapest club under the patronage of Szilvia Szijjártó-Nagy, the wife of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Politics Vietnam to join important initiatives at COP28: official Vietnam is set to participate in important initiatives at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh.

Politics PM meets leaders of Turkish groups in Ankara Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of Hayat Holding and Turkish Airlines in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Türkiye.