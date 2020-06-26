Politics Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.

Politics 36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics PM commends public security force’s performance in first half Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has applauded the achievements of the people’s public security force in the first half of 2020 which, he said, greatly helped ensure political security, social order and safety, and, especially, COVID-19 control.