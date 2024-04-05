Business Vietjet to opens direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an After two routes to Shanghai and Chengdu, Vietjet will open a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Xi'an (China) from April 29, becoming the airline flying directly from Vietnam to the ancient capital of Xi'an.

Sci-Tech Geoparks network symposium expected to promote Cao Bang’s tourism The 8th symposium of the Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN), slated for this September, is expected to help promote tourism in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Travel Tourism fair in full swing in HCM City A wide range of vibrant activities are being held within the 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair, which kicked off on April 4 to promote the southern metroplis as a safe, attractive and hospitable destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Travel 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival to take place late this month The 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival will be held from April 25-28 at the city’s Thong Nhat Park, with diverse activities. The annual event aims to honour the attractive cultural and historical values of Hanoi, exploit existing advantages, step up tourism promotion activities and attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city.