Under-12 children in Quang Ninh to receive COVID-19 vaccination on April 14
The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot for children from 5 to under 12 years old, which arrived in Vietnam on April 8, will be administered to sixth-grade students in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 14, according to Assoc Prof. Dr. Duong Thi Hong, Vice Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot for children from 5 to under 12 years old, which arrived in Vietnam on April 8, will be administered to sixth-grade students in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 14, according to Assoc Prof. Dr. Duong Thi Hong, Vice Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).
Speaking at a press conference on April 13, Hong said that the vaccines, donated by the Australian Government, will be transported to other localities for the vaccination of children next week.
She advised parents to fully inform medical staff on the health conditions of their children to ensure safety, while closely monitoring the children’s health after vaccination.
The Ministry of Health has approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children from 5 to under 12, who will receive two shots of the same kind, with the second shot injected four weeks after the first one. The dosage will be 2ml for Pfizer and 0.25ml for Moderna.
Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine said that Vietnam has 11.8 million children aging from 5 to under 12, of whom about 8.2 million have yet to be infected with COVID-19. He said the children are expected to receive full two shots by the end of the second quarter of this year.
About 3.6 million children who recovered from COVID-19 will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots three months after their recovery, said Lan.
Earlier on March 31, the Ministry of Health approved the injection of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.
The Ministry of Health has approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children from 5 to under 12, who will receive two shots of the same kind, with the second shot injected four weeks after the first one. The dosage will be 2ml for Pfizer and 0.25ml for Moderna.
Prof. Dr. Phan Trong Lan, Director of the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine said that Vietnam has 11.8 million children aging from 5 to under 12, of whom about 8.2 million have yet to be infected with COVID-19. He said the children are expected to receive full two shots by the end of the second quarter of this year.
About 3.6 million children who recovered from COVID-19 will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots three months after their recovery, said Lan.
Earlier on March 31, the Ministry of Health approved the injection of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years old./.