Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot for children from 5 to under 12 years old, which arrived in Vietnam on April 8, will be administered to sixth-grade students in the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 14, according to Assoc Prof. Dr. Duong Thi Hong, Vice Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE).Speaking at a press conference on April 13, Hong said that the vaccines, donated by the Australian Government, will be transported to other localities for the vaccination of children next week.