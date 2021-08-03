Society Japanese police identify Vietnamese man killed in Osaka The police in Japan’s Osaka prefecture on August 3 confirmed the identity of a young Vietnamese man who was killed in the prefecture a day earlier.

Society Efforts made to clarify death of Vietnamese citizen in Japan The Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka, Japan on August 3 said it is working with relevant agencies of the host country to clarify information stating that a Vietnamese in Osaka died after being assaulted and pushed into a river by another man.