Health PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels, especially the health sector, must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

Health Infographic Joint efforts needed to win fight against COVID-19 Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls on all Vietnamese people nationwide and abroad to stay united and resolutely, effectively implement party and state policies and guidance to win the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

Health Ten more COVID-19 patients cured Ten COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on April 3, bringing the total number of cured cases in Vietnam to 85.