Health Cho Ray Hospital successfully applies new technique in bone surgery Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City successfully performed surgery to replace a segment of tibia in the leg of a patient suffering from bone cancer with a 3D honeycomb-shaped titanium alloy piece.

Health One imported COVID-19 case, 14 recoveries reported Vietnam recorded one new imported COVID-19 case on January 6, bringing the total number of infections to 1,505, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 prevention work in concentrated quarantine facilities tightened The Health Department of Hanoi on January 5 coordinated with the Tourism Authority and the Capital Military Command to inspect and strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures at concentrated quarantine establishments after a returnee from the US was confirmed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 after being allowed to leave the quarantine facility.

Health Cho Ray Hospital meets Westgard Sigma testing standards again Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital received the Six Sigma certificate of the US Westgard Sigma Verification of Performance (VP) Programme for its testing system for the third time at a ceremony on January 5.