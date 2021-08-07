Unique ancient houses in Red River Delta
This house is made from ceramic and wood. It is not just a house; it is truly an artistic space with traditional values. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
This is a carefully-preserved sacred worshipping space found in every five-compartment house in the Red River Delta. The space expresses the wealth of the owner. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
All pillars are made from large trees and the roofs are connected by rafters. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Antique decorative items are evidence of the ups and downs of Vietnam’s history. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Exquisitely-carved wooden doors. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
An art work associatied with the legend “Thap muc nguu do” (The ten ox-herding pictures) - 10 famous paintings in Buddhism. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Traditional houses with five compartments are part of the unique architecture found in the Red River Delta and bear features from both history and folklore. (Photo: VNA)