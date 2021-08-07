Hotline: (024) 39411349
Unique ancient houses in Red River Delta

Traditional houses with five compartments are part of the unique architecture found in the Red River Delta and bear features from both history and folklore.
  • This house is made from ceramic and wood. It is not just a house; it is truly an artistic space with traditional values. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • This is a carefully-preserved sacred worshipping space found in every five-compartment house in the Red River Delta. The space expresses the wealth of the owner. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • All pillars are made from large trees and the roofs are connected by rafters. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Antique decorative items are evidence of the ups and downs of Vietnam’s history. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Exquisitely-carved wooden doors. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • An art work associatied with the legend “Thap muc nguu do” (The ten ox-herding pictures) - 10 famous paintings in Buddhism. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

