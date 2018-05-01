An art performance at Hue Festival (Source: VNA)

- Foreign artists devoted their unique performances to entertain audiences at An Dinh Palace on April 30 as part of the ongoing Hue Festival 2018 in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.Thousands of rock fans had a frenetic night with songs in the debut album of France’s rock band Lysistrata.Meanwhile, Mongolian artists brought their epics (Mongolian tuuli) – UNESCO-regconised Intangible Cultural Heritage - traditional dances and music to the festival.The Moroccan music troupe Majid Bekkas entertained the audiences with its impressive performances which show a new form of musical expression taking root from the spiritual music of Gnawa trance, mixed with African jazz and blues.Themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development: Hue - One Destination, Five World Heritage”, the Hue Festival 2018, the 10th of its kind, are taking place from April 27 to May 2.According to the organising board, during the first part of the festival from April 27-29, nearly 30 art performance programmes and festivals were organised, attracting nearly 50,000 visitors to Thua Thien-Hue province per day.Not only in Hue city, this year’s festival is also being held in villages. Visitors are offered a chance to participate in a festival in Phuoc Tich ancient village in Phong Dien district or join a market day in Thuy Thanh commune, Huong Thuy town where they can enjoy the locality’s specialties.Hue city was the imperial capital of Vietnam for hundreds of years. It is home to five UNESCO-recognised heritage, namely the Hue ancient citadel relic complex – a World Cultural Heritage site; Nha Nhac (Hue royal court music) - an intangible cultural heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s wood blocks – a documentary heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s Chau ban (royal administrative documents) – part of the Asia-Pacific Register of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme; and literature on Hue royal architecture - a documentary heritage.-VNA