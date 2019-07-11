Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (R) presents a souvenir to Rodbexa Poleo, first secretary of the PSUV’s Youth Organisation (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 11 for a delegation from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) led by Rodbexa Poleo, first secretary of the PSUV’s Youth Organisation.Mai expressed her delight at the visit by the delegation as the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1989-2019).She held that the visit will contribute to reinforcing and building sound relations between the two countries, and affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of multilateralisation and being a reliable partner of the international community.Mai said that the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, which has accompanied the country during the national construction and defence, is the vanguard force in socio-economic development and security-defence movements.Vietnamese youth have played an important role in all aspects of the social life, especially in poor, remote, border and island areas as well as in the science-technology sector, noted Mai.The Vietnamese Communist Party has laid great trust on the younger generations, considering them as the trustworthy reserve force of the Party, she said.She expressed her hope that through the visit, youth organisations of both sides will foster their partnership, contributing to reinforcing the relationship between the two Parties and facilitating the development in both countries.For her part, Rodbexa Poleo, who is also Deputy Minister of Culture, lauded the potential and contributions by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union as well as the youth of Vietnam.She held that youngsters are an important factor to promote the achievements that the Communist Party of Vietnam has recorded over the years, and expressed her hope that the youths of Vietnam and Venezuela will conduct effective cooperation activities and experience sharing during the Venezuelan delegation’s visit as well as in the future.-VNA