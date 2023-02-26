Vietnam targets becoming a developed, high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society by 2050 under the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050. The country will strive for annual GDP growth of 6.5-7.5% between 2031 and 2050, along with per capita GDP of 27,000-32,000 USD and an urbanisation rate of 70-75% by 2050.