Society Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet The Ministry of Health (MoH) on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society Hanoi to resume bus services in February Hanoi authorities has permitted bus services to resume operations at full capacity from February 8, following an over-three-month hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Society National startup festival for students slated for March The Ministry of Education and Training plans to hold a national startup festival for students on March 26 and 27 at the University of Transport Technology in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Society Vietnamese in China gather to welcome Lunar New Year The Vietnamese Embassy in China has organised a get-together to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) for Vietnamese people living in the country.