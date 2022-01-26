Universities plan to receive students for in-person learning after Tet
Following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on preparing conditions to reopen schools, many universities in Hanoi plans to welcome students back for in-person learning after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
Hanoi (VNA) – Following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on preparing conditions to reopen schools, many universities in Hanoi plans to welcome students back for in-person learning after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
Vietnam National University-Hanoi is taking steps to ensure safety against COVID-19 for students, so that they can return to school from the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Along with designing suitable training programmes, the university has prepared teaching plans for students undertaking quarantine or living in high -risk pandemic areas. It will support students to get at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and taking COVID-19 tests.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology is to open for about 35,000 students to attend face-to-face classes from February 15.
The university will give four weeks for students to complete their tasks for the first semester before entering the second semester.
Pham Hong Chuong, Principal of the National University of Economy said that the university plans to welcome students from February 14.
At the same time, all students having a negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 can return to the Hanoi University of Culture from February 14. Those who are under COVID-19 treatment will be supported with online learning.
Vu Thuy Hien, head of the Training Department at the University of Foreign Trade, said that the university will receive students in different phases from February 16 to March 1, while preparing plans to ensure safety for students. Students in its branch in Quang Ninh province will return to school from February 16, while those in the Ho Chi Minh City branch will be back to school from February 21, she said./.