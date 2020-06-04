Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.
The place is more than 40km from Dong Ha city and about 104 km from central city of Hue, bordering Cua Tung beach (Photo: VNA)
With a height of 30m above sea level, the place has become one of the favorite destinations for visitors (Photo: VNA)
The beauty of Treo cape is shown in the tranquility, wildness and the natural scenery that is surrounded by primeval forest and sea (Photo: VNA)
Crystal clear sea water and long white sand beaches make the place a true paradise (Photo: VNA)
The place has become a favorite spot to many visitors who come to capture their beautiful moments (Photo: VNA)
Natural reefs in Treo cape (Photo: VNA)