Representatives of relevant units plant ban flowers at A1 Hill at the Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic complex. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 1,000 ban (Bauhinia variegate) flower trees were planted at relic sites such as A1 Hill, Him Lam resistance centre and De Castries Bunker at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic complex in the northern province of Dien Bien on April 21.



This was an activity within the framework of a tree-planting programme, launched by tourism company Vietravel, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Dien Bien province.





Tourism company Vietravel, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Dien Bien province launch a tree-planting programme (Photo: nhandan.vn)

A representative of Vietravel said that its Green-Go Green campaigns, which have been carried out since 2013, aim to call on people to join hands in planting trees, building a waste-free tourism environment, conveying the message of green tourism to visitors and contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese tourism.



This year, Dien Bien was chosen as the destination with the hope of contributing to the protection of the environment and the preservation of the historical relics of Dien Bien Phu./.