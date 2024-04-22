Up to 1,000 ban flowers planted at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic sites
Hanoi (VNA) – About 1,000 ban (Bauhinia variegate) flower trees were
planted at relic sites such as A1 Hill, Him Lam resistance centre and De
Castries Bunker at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic complex in the northern
province of Dien Bien on April 21.
This was an activity within the framework of a tree-planting programme, launched by tourism company Vietravel, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Dien Bien province.
A
representative of Vietravel said that its Green-Go Green campaigns, which have
been carried out since 2013, aim to call on people to join hands in planting
trees, building a waste-free tourism environment, conveying the message of
green tourism to visitors and contributing to the sustainable development of
Vietnamese tourism.
This year, Dien Bien was chosen as the destination with the hope of contributing to the protection of the environment and the preservation of the historical relics of Dien Bien Phu./.