Upcoming second session of 15th NA prepared carefully: NA Standing Committee
The NA Standing Committee's ongoing second meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The preparations for the second session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will be conducted thoroughly in terms of contents, organisation method and necessary conditions to ensure that it will open as scheduled on October 20, the NA Standing Committee affirmed at its ongoing second meeting on August 18.
NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that during the second session, the legislature will discuss and approve several draft laws; evaluate the results of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and the state budget estimate in 2021; and decide on the socio-economic development plan, the state budget estimate and the central budget allocation plan in 2022.
It will consider and decide on the economic restructuring plan for the 2021 – 2025 period, the national land use planning scheme for the 2021 - 2030 period and the national land use plan for 2021 - 2025.
Reports on the performance of the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Procurator General of the Supreme People's Procuracy; and the Government's reports on anti-corruption, crime and law violation prevention and control, and judgment enforcement in 2021 will also be put on table for discussion.
In addition, the legislative body will also discuss and approve a draft resolution on financial settlement for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group; and conduct question and answer sessions of NA deputies./.