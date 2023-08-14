Environment 10-year implementation of resolution on natural resources management reviewed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a conference in Hanoi on August 14 to review the 10-year implementation of Resolution 24-NQ/TW on natural resources management issued by the 11th Party Central Committee.

Environment Waste recycling an inevitable trend for sustainable development: Experts In the context of increasingly depleting natural resources, experts held that the promotion of waste recycling is an inevitable development direction, contributing to easing negative impacts on the environment and increasing input materials for production activities.

Environment HCM City accelerates progress of waste-to-energy plants Ho Chi Minh City has five ongoing projects aimed at transforming current solid waste treatment plants into waste-to-energy models, according to the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Cuc Phuong honoured as leading Asia’s national park for fifth time The Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Ninh Bình, has been named “Asia’s Leading National Park” by the World Travel Awards for the fifth consecutive year.