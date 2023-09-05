ASEAN ASEAN seeks to promote peace, stability, prosperity The upcoming 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta on September 5-7 will offer a venue for leaders of ASEAN member nations and those from partner countries of the bloc to discuss ways to address difficulties and challenges facing the region and the world, said ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

The Jakarta Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) will secure the 43rd ASEAN Summit on September 5-7, 2023, according to a top security official.

Enhancing maritime cooperation is one of the priorities of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, said Director for ASEAN Political and Security Cooperation Rolliansyah Soemirat, amid preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held on 5-7 September in Jakarta.

Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3 to review preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.