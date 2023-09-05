US affirms support for ASEAN centrality
US Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Yohannes Abraham has highlighted the US Government's commitment to ASEAN centrality.
ASEAN centrality is at the core of the US President's strategy for the Indo-Pacific, the diplomat stated in his recent interview with Indonesia’s Antara news agency.
Abraham made this statement in response to questions on US President Joe Biden's absence at the 43rd ASEAN Summit slated for September 5-7 in Jakarta.
Despite Biden's non-attendance at the 43rd ASEAN Summit, he affirmed that the US Government remains committed to supporting ASEAN centrality.
This was evident from the special summit that the President held in Washington DC and his visit to Cambodia and Indonesia last year.
Meanwhile, for Vice President Kamala Harris, this trip will be her third to the region, and Indonesia will be the fifth ASEAN member state she has visited./.