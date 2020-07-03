Politics Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

Politics PM sends sympathies to Myanmar leader over jade mine landslide Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 2 sent his sympathies to State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi over great losses in human lives in a jade mine landslide in Hpakant township, Kachin state.

Politics Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1 Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), thus creating an international environment conducive to the country’s development and integration as well as bolstering bilateral ties with countries.

Politics Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa: FM spokesperson China’s military drills on Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago have violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago and run counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.