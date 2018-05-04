Vietnam's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

– Although the 2017 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices of the US Department of State recognised Vietnam’s achievements in protecting human rights, it still made some assessments that are not objective and do not reflect correctly the actual situation in the country.Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang made the remarks on May 4 in response to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s reaction to the 2017 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices of the US Department of State.Hang underlined Vietnam’s consistent policy of ensuring and promoting human rights in conformity with international treaties on human rights to which Vietnam is a party.The country’s efforts and achievements in this field have been recognised and highly evaluated by the international community, she added.“Like with other countries, Vietnam is ready to discuss with the US within the existing frameworks on issues of mutual concern in the frank, open and mutual respect spirit. Vietnam considers this as an effective method to enhance mutual understanding and solve the issues in which the two sides still have differences,” the spokeswoman stressed.-VNA