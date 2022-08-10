US organisation helps improve infection control, investigation for medical establishments
The Hue Central Hospital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 10 launched its Expanded Infection Control and Investigation Unit (EICI) sponsored by PATH, an US non-profit organisation targeting improvement of public health.
EICI is set up through the project on establishing and operating an expanded infection control and investigation unit at the Hue Central Hospital, which has a total budget of nearly 3.4 billion VND (145,300 USD) and is implemented from May 2022 to May 2024.
The unit's activities are expected to contribute to improving the capacity of the hospital and other medical facilities in the region for early detection, response and control of outbreaks of nosocomial infections, including antibiotic resistance and other emerging infectious diseases.
Dr. Nguyen To Nhu, Director of PATH Vietnam, said that PATH and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC US) will bring technical methods and training programmes to improve the capacity of human resources with a new and scientific way of doing suitable to Vietnam's conditions to better support infection and disease control in hospitals./.