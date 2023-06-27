Society Khanh Hoa calls for NGOs’ aid in health, education, agriculture The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa, in collaboration with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, on June 27 organised a conference to promote foreign non-governmental aid into the central coastal province in 2023.

Society Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school concludes 2022-2023 academic year The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane capital of Laos held a ceremony on June 27 to wrap up the 2022-2023 academic year.

Society Families’ values upheld in modern time Various mass movements implemented across the nation over the past year have produced positive effects, enhancing public awareness about the fine traditional family values of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on the occasion of the Vietnam Family Day (June 28).

Society Workshop looks into public diplomacy in Vietnam, RoK A workshop on public diplomacy in Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held by the Institute for Northeast Asian Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences in Hanoi on June 27.