Politics Vietnam takes firm steps on revolutionary path Seventy-eight years ago, after the great victory of the August Revolution, on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, marking the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam’s aspiration for peace Horowitz Amiad – a young American journalist, has a passion for learning about Vietnamese history. As an American, he is especially interested in Vietnam’s resistance war against the US. He has found for himself the answer to the question of why a once small and poor country like Vietnam fought and won against a world superpower like the US and rose to the strength it has today.

Politics Vietnam, Egypt share fruitful six-decade ties: Ambassador The relations between Vietnam and Egypt have made continuous great strides over the past 60 years, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung.