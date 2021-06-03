World AstraZeneca commits to 1.8 mln Thai vaccine doses Drugmaker AstraZeneca on June 2 said that it would soon provide Thailand with 1.8 million doses of locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine, the first of multiple batches this month, just days away from the launch of the country's vaccination drive.

World Cambodia records surge in COVID-19 cases again The Cambodian Ministry of Health on June 2 reported 750 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 34 imported and 716 local transmissions.

World Indonesia, UK discuss preparations for COP26 FACT dialogue Representatives of Indonesia and the United Kingdom have met in Jakarta to discuss preparations for one of the series of events of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on November 1-12, 2021.

World Vietnam considered promising market for e-commerce: SCMP With a developing economy and a population of over 97 million in 2020, Vietnam is a promising market for e-commerce and that promise has only grown over the last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, said an article published by the South China Morning Post on June 1.