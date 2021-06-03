US, Thailand vow to strengthen cooperation
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his hope that Thailand and the US would continue building stronger friendship and cooperation, during a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on June 2.
At the meeting, Sherman said the US is ready to help Thailand procure COVID-19 vaccines.
She also praised friendship between the two countries that has lasted for over 188 years.
The US has a policy to help many countries, including Thailand, in seeking COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to enable them to overcome the crisis, she said.
The two sides also talked about the climate, bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, human trafficking and the situation in Myanmar.
Sherman is on a 11-day-long overseas trip, with stopovers including Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand. This is the first trip to Southeast Asia by a US high-ranking official since President Joe Biden took office earlier this year./.