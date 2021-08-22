At the welcome ceremony (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Singapore on August 22, as part of her first Asia trip to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, reported the Kyodo news agency.

Harris will stay in Singapore for three days to hold talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 23. Later, both sides will hold a joint press conference.

Also on August 23, she will visit Changi Naval Base and US littoral combat ship USS Tulsa.

The US Vice President is due to deliver a speech on August 24 to underscore the importance of bilateral partnership and fields in need of stronger collaboration, before travelling to Vietnam./.