Politics US Vice President begins Vietnam visit US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Hanoi on August 24 night, beginning her visit to Vietnam from August 24-26 at the invitation of Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

Politics Meeting discusses COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 24 chaired a meeting with the Government’s working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Presidents discuss measures to promote bilateral ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held telephone talk with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel on August 23 to seek measures to further promote special traditional ties between the two Parties, States and people.

Politics Infographic Vietnam makes significant contributions to reform of AIPA The Vietnamese National Assembly has taken timely actions and joined hands with other members of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to contribute to handling emerging issues in the region.