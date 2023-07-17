At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) - Friendship Night, an exchange between students from the US, Vietnam and Laos was held on My Khe beach, the central province of Quang Ngai on July 17.



Co-organised by the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs, the provincial Youth Union, Pham Van Dong University and Quang Ngai College, the event was the first of its kind in the province with the participation of students from the three countries to raise their mutual understanding, friendship and unity.



The event featured outdoor teambuilding games, a display of the traditional cuisine of each country, and a night gala.



Director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs Huynh Thi Phuong Hoa said over the past 15 years, Putney Student Travel has been bringing US students to Quang Ngai, particularly to the coastal area of Tinh Khe commune, every July.



Apart from joining house building projects for the underprivileged, the US students also teach English to elementary school students, engage in public sanitation activities, offer gifts to disadvantaged students, and join cultural exchanges to learn about the history, culture, and scenic spots of Quang Ngai, she said.



On the occasion, the organising board presented five bicycles to poor students in Tinh Ky commune, Quang Ngai city./.