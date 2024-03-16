Society Vietnam to join 26th World Energy Congress Vietnam will attend the 26th World Energy Congress themed “Redesigning energy for People and Planet” hosted by the Netherlands from April 22 - 25, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam World Energy Council (WEC Vietnam) in Hanoi on March 15.

Society Quang Nam launches master plan, National Biodiversity Restoration Year The People’s Committee of Quang Nam held a conference on March 16 to announce this central province’s master plan for the 2021 -2030 period with a vision to 2050, and launch the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.

Society PM requests strict rabies prevention and control Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told localities to establish task forces directly responsible for inspecting and urging localities with low rabies vaccination rates for dogs and cats and areas with many deaths due to rabies to expand the vaccine coverage.

Society Ha Giang: a role model for community-based natural disaster mitigation Concrete roads, electricity systems, and flood-resistant bridges have made the border commune of Tung Vai in Quang Ba Quản district, which is one of the most natural disaster-prone regions in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, more robust.