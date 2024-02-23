Business VIATT 2024 to take place in HCM City The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, heard a press conference opened on February 23.

Business Vietnam Airlines to host International Airline Symposium The International Airline Symposium (IAS) will take place in Hanoi from February 27 - 29, with Vietnam Airlines as the host airline.

Business Conference seeks measures for shrimp sector's sustainable development Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien ordered localities, especially those in Mekong Delta, to focus on developing the supply chain and high-quality larvae so as to improve shrimp values and sustainably broaden the sector.

Business Seaport, logistics sector expected to navigate headwinds this year Rosy signs in exports-imports, rising shipping fees, and new regulations on seaport services charges are believed to steer Vietnam's seaport and logistics sector through headwinds this year.