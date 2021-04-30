Environment Experts seek solutions to fluorocarbon management Vietnamese and foreign scientists and experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on April 28 to share information on current regulations relating to the control of fluorocarbons and to exchange experience in the management of the ozone-depleting substances.

Environment Nation to enjoy sunny April 30-May 1 holidays All regions across the country are expected to see sunny weather on the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Man arrested for illegal deforestation The investigation police agency at the Police Department of the northern mountainous province of Son La on April 26 decided to arrest a 43-year-old man for his illegal deforestation.

Environment Northern region warned of extreme weather Provinces and cities in the northeast and north central regions are set to see heavy rain of up to 40-120mm on April 26, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.